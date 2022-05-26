Rep. Comer to Newsmax: DC Must Focus on National School Security

Every time there is a school shooting, states approach the issue differently, but the debate in Washington, D.C., must move forward on fortifying the nation's schools, Rep. James Comer told Newsmax on Thursday while responding to the murders of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

"We had a school shooting in Kentucky a couple of years ago, and I know that Kentucky made significant changes with respect to school security, and it would be virtually impossible for someone to walk in off the street in any Kentucky school right now and get in that school," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "You have to go through, usually, two secure doors and have to be beeped in through the principal's office to get into the schools."

Liberals will make their points on gun control, he added, but "at the end of the day, you can't legislate against evil and that's what happened in Texas two days ago."

Comer also slammed Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke as being "inappropriate" for interrupting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference Wednesday to blame him for inaction.

"That was not the time nor the place to do that," Comer said. "That was a political stunt, and I was ashamed and appalled by his actions there at a time like this."

Comer added that there will be strong debates in Washington, D.C., but noted that in cities that have strict gun control laws, "they have more gun violence" than other places.

"You know you can't change the Constitution because of some bad actors," he said. "What we have to focus on in Washington is ensuring that these schools are fortified."

Mental health is also an issue, said Comer, and he believes that when more is found out about Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos, "we're probably going to learn that he had mental health issues."

"Diagnosing these mental health issues at an earlier point and in the public schools is something that we need to invest more tax dollars in, but obviously before anything, we need to invest in school security."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!