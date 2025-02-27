Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Homan Will Find Sanctuary City Hearing Interesting

Border czar Tom Homan will be "very interested" in what the mayors of four sanctuary cities will say when they are questioned during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday about their refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, Chairman James Comer said Thursday on Newsmax.

"Three of these four mayors have publicly said they're going to defy President Trump's legal position," said the Kentucky Republican on "Wake Up America." "Now, with respect to the deportation of criminal illegals, they also said they're going to continue to be a sanctuary city."

The mayors of New York City, Chicago, Denver, and Boston will be questioned at the committee meeting, and Comer said the Republicans on the committee will have several questions.

"We have a lot of questions as to what their opinion is of whether or not they're breaking federal law," he said, including questions about how their cities started offering sanctuary to immigrants.

"Were they communicating with the Biden White House and [Alejandro] Mayorkas, who continually told the American people they weren't in communication with these sanctuary cities?" said Comer. "Where did their funding come from? Who's paying for these luxurious hotel stays for these illegals that have flocked to these sanctuary cities?"

He added that the committee also wants to know who was paying for immigrants to be transported to the sanctuary cities.

"There are so many questions we have about where the funding came from and whether or not these mayors are going to comply with federal law, or are they going to continue to break the federal law?" said Comer.

Comer also discussed President Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting after taking office, and steps being taken by Elon Musk and his DOGE efforts.

Republicans in Congress are satisfied with Musk, Comer said, "but the Democrats have absolutely lost their minds."

"The thought of actually having someone go in and conduct an audit and hold the federal bureaucracy accountable, it's just a sickening feeling for the Democrats here in Congress," Comer said. "I think the American people are behind President Trump and Elon Musk and the goals of DOGE. I don't know why the Democrats have chosen this hill to die on, but if you followed any committee hearing, especially my oversight committee hearing this week, all of our committees had hearings. And the one recurring theme from every Democrat was that Elon Musk is going to be the end of the world."

And as for the cabinet meeting, "We haven't seen energy like that in four years," said Comer.

"Joe Biden didn't even have cabinet meetings," he said. "There was no transparency. There was no opportunity to answer the questions that the American people and the media had. So I think there's a lot of excitement here on Capitol Hill and, hopefully, we can get some things done."

