Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Walz 'Perfect Candidate' for China

Thursday, 08 August 2024 10:05 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday he's concerned about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrat nominee for vice president, and his ties to China.

Walz taught English in China, has visited the country numerous times, and honeymooned with his wife in China.

"China must love this," Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee said on "Prime News."

"China is our biggest threat. China manipulates their currency to get trading advantages.

"China steals our intellectual property, our patents. China invests in disinformation campaigns to try to divide our country and create chaos, and China wants someone that's friendly to them," he said.

Comer said now China has a vice presidential candidate who has gone on record praising the country.

"This guy is the perfect candidate for [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], our biggest adversary," Comer said. "I think that every American should be more concerned about Walz's relationship and his fascination with China than any of the other bad policies he has."

Thursday, 08 August 2024 10:05 PM
