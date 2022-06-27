Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Many More Good Cases' Coming From Supreme Court

It was a "great accomplishment" for former President Donald Trump's administration to get three conservative justices on the Supreme Court bench, and there will likely be "many more good cases' like the landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade that will lead to votes for the GOP in the November midterm elections, Rep. James Comer said on Newsmax on Monday.

"Last week's decision in the Supreme Court, that was a huge victory for life," the Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It was a huge victory for states' rights. So I think if you ask the average conservative in America how they feel about the Supreme Court right now, I think they feel pretty good."

The midterms, Comer said, are historically the most important election in the nation, but while the court's decisions are vital, the most important issue in every election is always the economy and that will also hold in November, said Comer.

"The economy is bad, and it's bad because of the policies that Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer have tried to stuff down the throats of Americans, so I believe that the average voter is going to go in the booth and they're going to vote for change, and they're going to vote to flip the House and the U.S. Senate this fall," said Comer.

There has been some speculation that the Roe v. Wade decision and the ongoing Jan. 6 committee hearings will motivate Democrats, but Comer said he believes the liberal voters "who hate Donald Trump are about as inspired up as they could possibly be."

"I don't think that they needed a whole lot more to motivate them, but the average voter, the average independent swing voter in America is like the average voter in my district in Kentucky," said Comer. "I believe they're concerned about the economy.

"They're concerned about inflation, and rising gas prices. Increased crime … I think that the average swing voter in America is focused on the issues that matter most, and right now, those issues revolve around the economy and the economy is tough because of inflation as a direct result of Biden's bad policies."

Comer said members of the House oversight committee are looking at President Biden's attempt to cancel student loan debt because of questions over White House staffers who would benefit from loan forgiveness

"We determined that it was several young staffers that went to very elite, liberal East Coast schools that had excessive amounts of debt and would benefit directly from this proposal, and that's a conflict of interest," said Comer. "We have ethics laws in Congress, and there are ethics laws in the White House, so we want to learn a little bit more about the decision-making process and what was involved."

Comer also spoke about calls for Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before Congress but said he also hopes that Fauci will resign after the midterm elections.

"I think that he's contributed to part of the problems that Democrats have in the polls right now," said Comer. "Assuming he stays on, he is going to be invited to come before the House Oversight Committee. Invited is a very polite term, but think about it, he hasn't been before any House committee since Joe Biden has taken office. We have a lot of questions."

The committee, Comer added, has "unearthed a lot of emails" implying that Fauci's earliest advisers told him the coronavirus that sparked the deadly COVID-19 pandemic was "obviously man-made."

"We have emails, communications between him and [retired National Institutes of Health Director] Dr. Francis Collins, who were concerned about the press talking about the lab-leak theory, and they were trying to politically spin the story to say that anyone who believed that it was was a conspiracy theorist."

