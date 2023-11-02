Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Subpoenas to Bidens in 'Matter of Days'

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that the committee is poised to soon serve subpoenas to the extended Biden family over the influence peddling scheme of Hunter Biden and James Biden that has raked in roughly $20 million in all.

Appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Comer said the American people who want to see President Joe Biden and his family held accountable are "going to be very satisfied with the next step."

"We built a case that will win in court, and we've made it all the way to the personal bank records of the Bidens," Comer told Bolling.

"So now that we can trace the money, we have enough bank records that we can bring the Bidens in," Comer said. "So we're preparing everything now to be able to serve them and try to bring them in. We've got a couple more bank statements that need to come in first, but when that all comes in, it should be in a matter of days.

"Then I think the American people who want to see this family held accountable, I think they're going to be very satisfied with the next step," Comer told Bolling.

Comer's news comes one day after announcing yet another "loan repayment" check from James Biden to his brother, President Biden. This check, for $40,000, "came from CEFC," Comer said, a Chinese energy company, "which was the deal that Joe was going to be 10% on with the Chinese Communist Party." It all began, Comer said Wednesday, "with a shakedown in the summer of 2017" by Hunter Biden.

Comer said getting the personal bank records of Joe Biden "will be probably left for any type of potential impeachment hearing."

Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Thursday that a decision on impeachment is coming "very soon."

"But with respect to the Biden family, remember there are nine of these family members that have received funds from the influence peddling scheme," Comer told Bolling. "So obviously, we want to know what exactly the family did to receive the money and, you know, I hate to involve grandkids and family members like that that probably had no idea money was going into their account.

"But, unfortunately, because of the misbehavior of their family, money did go into their account, so we want to know what they knew about it and when."

