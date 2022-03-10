Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Omnibus Bill Includes 'Too Much Spending'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that the wide-ranging spending bill that the House passed earlier this week is "too much spending at a time when we have inflation."

When asked on "American Agenda" if he's "satisfied with" the $1.5 trillion spending package that the House passed on Wednesday, Comer said that he's "never going to be satisfied as long as Nancy Pelosi is [House] Speaker."

The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee added that "The process is terrible. We have to get back to regular order," adding, "there should be transparency about how Congress spends funds. We did not have that last night. We had some good Republican negotiators that kept a lot of bad things off the bill, but at the end of the day, it's too much spending at a time when we have inflation. With respect to the sanctions against Russia. I think that the sanctions are working."

He went on to say, "I think we're clearly seeing that support a complete ban of Russian oil. We've been saying that as Republicans for almost a week now, but in addition .. we need to significantly increase American energy production, and that's where the Democrats aren't with the program."

Comer added later, "Even the sanctions against Russian oil were watered down and delayed by 45 days."

