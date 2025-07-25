Comer to Newsmax: Aide Admitted Biden Had 'Deteriorated'

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer told Newsmax that the former White House chief of staff for President Joe Biden admitted during committee testimony that Biden had "deteriorated."

The Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" that Ron Klain's testimony seemed to be open and honest. "What Klain said with respect to Joe Biden's mental fitness was that he admitted that Joe Biden, his memory had deteriorated a little bit, that he wasn't as sharp."

The chair, however, said that's about all the committee got from Klain. "He felt like Joe Biden was still competent to be president of the United States."

Comer said the committee probed on an issue revealed by Biden's son Hunter Biden during a recent interview, but didn't get far. "We asked questions about the revelation that Hunter Biden made with respect to Joe Biden was on Ambien the night of the debate, and he acted like he didn't know anything about it."

In a three-hour interview posted on YouTube, Hunter Biden blamed his father's disastrous debate with then-candidate Donald Trump on Biden's use of the medication. Biden's debate performance led to his dropping out of the race to make way for his Vice President Kamala Harris to step into the role of presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. In the election, Trump carried the nationwide voting by a wide margin, including winning all swing states.

Comer said even though his committee didn't get a lot of information from Klain, some things were made clearer. "He gave us some valuable information as we move forward."

The chair said there's a lot of work ahead with interviews of people who were closer to Biden. "He was the former chief of staff. We're going to get to the people that we think were the ones who were actually calling the shots around Joe Biden."

Comer said the committee will be focusing on Biden's admission during a recent interview that he had delegated his pardon authority to staffers. "That's completely illegal and puts all of these pardons in jeopardy."

"Joe Biden was a figurehead," Comer asserted. "He was being protected from his inner staff and his cabinet secretaries by a select few." Comer said he believes his committee can find the evidence to support that claim.

