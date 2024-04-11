×
Tags: james comer | robert hur | merrick garland

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Confident We'll Get Biden Audio Tapes

By    |   Thursday, 11 April 2024 10:49 AM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "confident we're going to get those audio tapes," despite Attorney General Merrick Garland's refusal to turn over the requested evidence.

As part of his investigation into the mishandling of classified documents, special counsel Robert Hur recorded a nearly five-hour interview with President Joe Biden. While some of the interview was summarized in Hur's report, House Republicans are seeking the full audio so they can obtain a better picture of how Biden responded to Hur's questioning. 

Republicans are hopeful the full audio context will reveal a deeper understanding of Biden's alleged influence peddling scheme. Comer, who serves as chairman of the Oversight Committee, said Republicans can hold Garland in contempt or they "can also go to court, which is where this is headed."

"I think there are people that are good judges that see the wrongdoing, that see the abuses of the Garland Department of Justice, and I'm hopeful that through the court process we will win and we can obtain these audio tapes," Comer said on "Wake Up America."

