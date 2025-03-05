Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Homan, Bondi Listening Closely to Mayors' Testimony

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump administration border czar Tom Homan will be listening carefully to the mayors of four sanctuary cities as they testify before the House Oversight Committee to determine if they plan to continue to "defy the law" on immigration enforcement, Chairman James Comer said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We met with Tom Homan two nights ago," the Kentucky Republican told "Wake Up America," about the meeting, which is airing live on Newsmax 2. "He addressed my committee. We talked about strategy. We talked about the opposition. These mayors have publicly stated that they're going to [defy] ICE when [they] go in and deport the criminal illegals who are being provided sanctuary in those cities. I want to see if these mayors will say that publicly under oath."

Democrat Mayors Eric Adams of New York, Mike Johnston of Denver, Michelle Wu of Boston, and Brandon Johnson of Chicago are facing a grilling by the committee, which includes GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"If these mayors continue to defy federal law, then I do think Tom Homan will have something to say as well as Pam Bondi at the Department of Justice," said Comer.

The hearing comes after President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from jurisdictions that he says are not cooperating with his enforcement plans on immigration. He has already filed a lawsuit against Chicago leaders and accused them of blocking his plans.

Comer told Newsmax the committee will have several questions for the four mayors during the hearing, which opened Wednesday morning.

"Are they going to continue to defy the law?" said Comer. "We also have questions about how these cities became sanctuary cities. How did so many illegals end up there? Who paid for their transportation? Who's paying for their housing? Who's coordinating this?"

The mayors will also be asked if there was coordination between their cities and the Biden administration, including former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"We have lots of questions, and hopefully over the course of a six-hour period, we'll be able to get answers for the American people," he said.

