Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Criminal Referrals May Follow Minn. Fraud Hearing

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that testimony delivered under oath in a House hearing established that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison not only knew about widespread fraud involving federal funds but also retaliated against whistleblowers who tried to expose it.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said state lawmakers testified that warnings about the misuse of federal social program dollars had been brought to Walz and Ellison for years, not months or weeks.

"They said under oath that people have been warning Gov. Walz and Attorney General Ellison for years that this fraud has been ongoing," Comer said.

"When state employees and other credible whistleblowers would come forward with their concern about this massive amount of fraud, Walz would retaliate against them. That is a crime."

The hearing focused on federal programs administered by Minnesota agencies, including child care, food assistance, housing, and human services.

State lawmakers testified that billions of dollars might have been lost through fraud enabled by weak oversight and ignored warning signs.

Minnesota state Rep. Marion Rarick, R-Maple Lake, testified that whistleblowers at the Department of Human Services consistently warned leaders about fraud, but agency officials instead monitored employees discussing the issue and created a climate of fear.

Rarick said whistleblowers' concerns about retaliation intensified as fraud revelations mounted.

State Rep. Walter Hudson, R-Albertville, testified that reports from the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor repeatedly identified Minnesota's social programs as "unacceptably vulnerable" to fraud, with payments often made before verification, and oversight capacity failing to keep pace with spending.

Hudson cited long-standing problems across programs including child care, food aid, and housing services, noting that warning signs were documented well before losses escalated.

State Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, chair of the House Fraud Prevention Committee, said Walz's administration "willfully turned a blind eye" to crimes despite whistleblower reports, audits, and investigative journalism.

Robbins testified that taxpayer dollars were diverted to luxury properties and overseas assets, and said accountability was long overdue.

Comer said the testimony laid the groundwork for criminal referrals, emphasizing that witnesses testified under oath and understood the consequences of providing false information.

"This was about getting people on the record who are in the know," Comer said. "These are some of the most powerful people in the state of Minnesota.

"They said, in fact, Gov. Walz knew about the fraud and retaliated against anyone who would proclaim fraud."

Comer added that the departments of Homeland Security, Agriculture, and Housing and Urban Development are investigating in Minnesota.

He said federal investigators are working to quantify losses and pursue those responsible.

"I think we're finally going to see a lot of people in handcuffs," Comer said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com