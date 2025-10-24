Comer to Newsmax: Shutdown Has Vulnerable Dems 'Sweating'

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats in swing districts are “starting to sweat” as the government shutdown grinds on.

And he blames the party’s far-left wing for blocking efforts to reopen Washington.

Appearing on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren,” Comer said rank-and-file Democrats are panicking behind the scenes while their leadership refuses to compromise.

“The Democrats who are in competitive districts are starting to sweat,” Comer said. “They’re panicking.

"They’re trying to beg and plead with Democrat leadership — with [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries and his crew — to try to come to some type of consensus.”

Comer said Democrats had their chance to keep the government open but voted almost unanimously to block the GOP funding bill in the House.

“At the end of the day, the Democrats in the House had an opportunity to vote to keep the government open. They voted against it — all but one,” he said.

The Kentucky Republican pointed the finger squarely at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, suggesting the New York Democrat is catering to the party’s progressive base rather than working toward a deal.

“The Senate Democrats — Chuck Schumer — he has to vote to keep it closed down because [Rep. Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez could primary him and beat him,” Comer said. “We’re being held up by the far-left wing of the Democrat Party.”

Comer argued that Democrats are engaging in the very behavior they’ve long accused Republicans of — playing politics with federal paychecks and benefits.

“They’re doing everything the Democrats used to criticize Republicans for,” Comer said. “We’re trying to keep the government open and keep the federal employees paid and keep the welfare benefits flowing.

"But at the end of the day, it’s the Democrats who are holding it up because they want more money.”

The congressman said Democrats’ spending demands are out of control.

“Two- or 3-trillion-dollar deficits aren’t enough for the Democrats in Congress,” he added. “They want 4 or 5 trillion.”

Comer predicted the shutdown could last at least another week or two, saying there’s been little progress in negotiations.

“You’ve got a few sensible senators like [John] Fetterman over there on the Democrat side, and two Democrats from Georgia that are scared to death for their life that voted to reopen the government. It’s still not enough,” he said. “And that’s unfortunate.”

