Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Probe in Deposition Phase

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told Newsmax on Wednesday the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is now in the deposition phase.

Comer told “Eric Bolling The Balance” the committee is conducting transcribed interviews with between 25 to 30 people, trying to gather more evidence of alleged criminal activity regarding Biden and members of his family.

“Our latest one was this week; we went to Florida and had an interview with one of the trustees of [Americore Health's] bankruptcy proceedings, and what we learned there was that the $600,000 that Jim Biden [the president’s brother] defrauded Americore Health out of, a lot of that money came from other schemes, which took money from senior citizens,” Comer said.

The Oversight Committee alleges that on March 1, 2018, Americore, a financially distressed rural hospital operator, wired $200,000 to the personal bank account of James Biden and his wife, Sara, and on that same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check to his brother, marked as a loan repayment, from the same account.

James Biden received $600,000 total in loans from Americore, and the committee said bankruptcy court documents showed he received the loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

“There's no question about it,” Comer said. “We traced the money. Jim Biden had around $2,000 in his personal checking account for several months and one day he gets a $200,000 wire from Americore Health into his personal account, and that same day, the exact same day, he writes a check to Joe Biden for $200,000.

“That's part of the money that we know Joe Biden has stuck in his pocket that he got directly from his family's shady influence peddling schemes, and this one is as bad as anything because it took money from senior citizens and other vulnerable Americans.”

Comer said Americore never received the help that James Biden promised.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com