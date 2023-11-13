Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Many Unanswered Question in Biden Docs Case

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday many questions remain unanswered regarding President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

Even though Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur is investigating the matter, Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said Biden’s timeline of events doesn’t add up. It is why the committee has subpoenaed Biden’s former White House counsel Dana Remus to appear for a deposition and is seeking transcribed interviews with four White House employees familiar with the situation.

“We know of one email in particular (related to China) that read like a government document,” Comer told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “We've talked to different sources. We’re very concerned that that was a classified document and that that was one of the classified documents that Joe Biden may have had in his possession.”

Biden’s case of mishandled classified documents is quite different than the one against former President Donald Trump, who faces federal charges in Florida for mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. But Comer said after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors leaked the types of documents Trump had in his possession, but it’s still unknown the types of documents Biden possessed.

“We don't know anything that Joe Biden had in his possession,” Comer said. “All we know is instead of one location under lock, which is what Trump had at Mar-a-Lago, we have at least four locations in which multiple people had access to this, people that we don't even know, they weren't locked up.

“We've seen the picture of [Biden’s documents] in the garage [of his Wilmington, Delaware home]. How did they end up in the garage? You know, there are so many questions. Right now, if we could just have one set of questions answered, it would be, which countries were involved with these classified documents? Which countries did they pertain to?

“I think we've made the case as to why we're asking the question because the Bidens have received tens of millions of dollars from some of these corrupt countries, for reasons that no one knows well.”

