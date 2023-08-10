Comer to Newsmax: Bank Records Show Biden 'Lying' About Business Dealings

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that the bank records his committee released this week "confirms that the president of the United States has been lying to the American people."

Comer said on "Wake Up America" that the bank records showing payments from foreign nationals to Hunter Biden "confirms that the president of the United States has been lying to the American people for years about his involvement in his family's shady business dealings.

"We believe that every single person who wired the Bidens money for services that we have no idea what they perform, that Joe Biden communicated in some form or fashion with every single one of them, even sitting down for lengthy dinners with these people."

He continued, "And remember, all of these people who sent the Bidens millions and millions of dollars are people who are in trouble in some country around the world, usually in their own country. They're all bad people. They're all bad characters, bad actors, and they're all from adversarial countries to the United States.

"But one thing they have in common is they all needed something from the federal government, and it's becoming more clear every day. This was a pay-to-play scheme where the president's son was out front, but Joe Biden was working behind the scenes communicating with every single one of these shady characters multiple times."

When asked about the lack of a direct link to President Joe Biden, Comer said, "We're going to continue to push forward. The Democrats have proven time and time again, they are going to continue to defend the indefensible.

"This is about public corruption. This is about a pay-to-play scheme involving the president of the United States with some of our most adversarial countries around the world."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!