Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Was Coached on Making Foreign Transactions

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that data from Hunter Biden's laptop shows that his financial adviser, Edward Prewitt, was basically telling President Joe Biden's son how to handle foreign transactions without getting flagged by U.S. banks.

''What we have now are texts between Hunter Biden and Edward Prewitt, where they're talking about the fact that he got a suspicious activity report filed against him the last time he made a certain foreign transaction,'' Comer said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''Prewitt was essentially coaching Hunter on how to make a foreign transaction without getting flagged by the U.S. bank.''

''So the financial adviser obviously knew that Hunter was doing something that the bank suspected of being criminal activity, and we want to know exactly what that was,'' the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee continued. ''If we could get those bank records, if we knew exactly what those bank violations were, then we could go a long way to determine whether or not this White House is indeed compromised and — the big question — whether or not Joe Biden is the ‘big guy.'''

The New York Post reports that Comer sent a letter to Prewitt with an Aug. 3 deadline to brief members of the committee on the transactions and an Aug. 10 deadline to turn over the documents requested.

When asked if Prewitt would be covered by something similar to attorney-client privilege, Comer said ''he would have to respond'' to the congressional inquiry.

''He doesn't have attorney client privilege,'' Comer said. ''So this is something that he should be willing and able to provide us in a timely manner.''

According to Comer, the majority of suspicious activity reports are filed for two reasons.

''Number one, you're either doing a major wire between a country that's on the sanctions list or an individual that's sanctioned by the U.S. government, or you're doing a wire with someone that's suspected of criminal activity,'' he said. ''Or it's another, totally different reason, and that's money laundering.''

Comer said that banks are loath to file suspicious activity reports and that ''very few … are every filed.''

''When a suspicious activity report is filed by a bank, you're inviting the bank examiners to come in,'' he said. ''It's the bank's way of protecting themselves from liability.''

''The banks don't want the bank examiners to come in any more than they have to,'' the GOP representative said. ''So, for the bank to file any suspicious activity report shows that there was a high level of confidence there was a criminal activity performed there, but to file a suspicious activity report against the vice president of the United States' son, then the banks were pretty confident that there was wrongdoing committed here.''

Comer is seeking another term representing Kentucky's 1st Congressional District. He faces Democrat Jimmy Ausbrooks in the Nov. 8 general election.

