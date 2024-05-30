Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Trump Trial 'Backfired' on Dems

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump "will backfire dramatically on the Democrats" in November.

Trump's trial in New York City, in which he faces more than 30 felony charges over alleged violations involving payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, entered the second day of jury deliberations Thursday.

Comer, appearing on "National Report" was asked how the trial will affect the 2024 elections.

"I think this whole process has already backfired" on Democrats because "the American people who are sitting, paying attention to this trial understand that this is a complete sham. This is political persecution," he said.

Comer said recent polls show Trump holds "a lead outside the margin in every single swing state in America" over President Joe Biden.

"The American people have have already made a decision for the most part, they've decided against Joe Biden and Bidenomics," Comer said.

According to the congressman, voters "feel like Donald Trump has been treated unfairly in a two-tiered system of justice and they're watching it play out before their eyes."

Comer predicted that if the former president is convicted and authorities "try to take Donald Trump out in handcuffs or put him in jail or do whatever, I think there's going to be a lot of upset people that are going to be even more motivated than they already are right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com