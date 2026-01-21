Rep. Comer to Newsmax: DOJ Will Act If Clintons Held in Contempt

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he is confident the Department of Justice will prosecute former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton if the full House votes to hold them in contempt of Congress for ignoring subpoenas related to the committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told "Finnerty" that the committee’s bipartisan vote earlier in the day marked a major step forward in holding the Clintons accountable after months of refusing to testify.

"So, the committee voted overwhelmingly in a bipartisan fashion to hold both Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton in contempt," Comer said.

The committee voted to advance contempt resolutions after the Clintons declined to comply with subpoenas seeking testimony about their ties to Epstein, the late convicted sex offender, and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Comer noted that nine Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the contempt vote.

"I told them last week that I felt like this would be a bipartisan vote," Comer said of his talks with House leadership.

"The Democrats were in a box here. This is about the victims, this is about getting the truth to the American people," he said.

Comer cited what he described as extensive documented contacts between Bill Clinton and Epstein, including flights on Epstein’s private jet and visits to the White House, as reasons lawmakers from both parties supported compelling testimony.

"We've heard from everyone except the Clintons," Comer said. "For five months, we've tried to bring the Clintons in, and they defied it."

Comer said the next step is a full House vote, which he expects to take place within 10 to 14 days, after required procedural steps.

"You have to advertise a bill for three days," he said.

"So, there will be three business days, and then it will be voted on in the full House.

"Now, there's supposed to be a break next week, and I would say that, you know, we're looking at probably 10 to 14 days before the full House would vote on this.

"And I fully expect the Clinton legal team to rethink their strategy and either possibly offer to come in now for the deposition or continue to fight and try to spin that the Congress is treating them unfairly.

"But they're not going to be able to do that because the Democrats voted with us."

If the House approves the contempt resolutions, Comer said the matter would be referred to the Department of Justice.

He said he expects Attorney General Pam Bondi to act in holding the Clintons accountable, the same way the Biden administration’s DOJ acted in prosecuting Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon for defying congressional subpoenas.

"There are two things I'm confident that this Department of Justice will do," Comer said.

"No. 1, they're taking the fraud in Minnesota from the welfare programs very seriously. We're working on that investigation as well.

"And No. 2, they're going to hold the Clintons accountable because this is something that the American people are curious about, this is something the Democrats have made a huge issue about.

"Everyone that we've subpoenaed has come in and sat down for a deposition or answered questions, except the Clintons."

"So, they defied a lawful congressional subpoena. I fully expect the Trump Department of Justice to hold them accountable," Comer concluded.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com