Comer to Newsmax: Serious About Getting 82K Emails

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the National Archives had better "get their butt in gear" on turning over the rest of then-Vice President Joe Biden's 82,000 pseudonym emails.

Comer told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that House Republicans are serious about securing more than the 14 pages they've received so far, which Comer previously described as "junk emails."

"I think they're going to have to turn them over. I think the National Archives sees we're serious about this," Comer told Bolling. "They know that we've accumulated mountains of evidence that shows wrongdoing by the Biden family."

Biden used at least three pseudonym email addresses — "robinware456@gmail.com," "JRBWare@gmail.com," "Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov — from 2010 to 2019 to communicate with his son Hunter Biden and his business partners.

"The fact that Joe Biden did not do what he said when he said there was an absolute wall between the government and his family's shady business dealings, as evidenced by all these pseudonym emails," Comer said. "We know that there were dozens and dozens of emails from the pseudonym accounts to various members of the Biden shell companies.

"So we want to know exactly what they were communicating and why Joe Biden was hiding this communication using a pseudonym. So these are legitimate questions," he added.

Comer first asked the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to turn over unredacted pseudonym emails in August. NARA disclosed in October that Joe Biden had sent 82,000 emails through pseudonym email accounts while serving as vice president. Now it's time to turn them over, Comer said.

"We should have gotten this information months ago. But we do expect to get them, and the National Archives had better get their butt in gear and work with us on this investigation," he said.

