×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james comer | money trail | joe biden | china | hunter biden | influence peddling

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: '100 Percent' Biden Got $40K From China

By    |   Wednesday, 01 November 2023 10:36 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer told Newsmax on Wednesday that he has "100% confidence" President Joe Biden got at least $40,000 from a Chinese company in late 2017.

Joining "Greg Kelly Reports," the Kentucky Republican explained that video and bank records the House Oversight Committee he chairs obtained revealed a trail of influence peddling by the Biden family.

"We found this check, and we traced it back ... it was difficult to trace back. The reason it's difficult is because that's what's called money laundering. But we know with 100% confidence that that $40,000 that landed in Joe Biden's pocket came from China."

Comer also noted that it came five days after Hunter Biden sent a threatening text message to coerce one of the Chinese nationals involved to pay up by invoking his father, Joe Biden, who he said was sitting right beside him.

The new revelation will allow the House Oversight Committee to win in court when seeking subpoenas to further pursue the case, Comer said. It also lends credence to past payments not being "loan repayments."

"Look what we found out in the last month: a $250,000 wire from China to Joe Biden's house, they said that was a loan repayment; a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, they said that was a loan repayment," the chairman said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. James Comer told Newsmax on Wednesday that he has "100% confidence" President Joe Biden got at least $40,000 from a Chinese company in late 2017.
james comer, money trail, joe biden, china, hunter biden, influence peddling
269
2023-36-01
Wednesday, 01 November 2023 10:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved