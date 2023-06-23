Rep. Comer to Newsmax: AG Garland Destroyed DOJ's Reputation

Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the Department of Justice's integrity during a Friday news conference, but U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that Garland has destroyed the agency's reputation.

"He just stood up and lied to the American people," Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Merrick Garland has destroyed the reputation of the Justice cabinet. He has destroyed the reputation of justice in America. He needs to go.

"There's no way he could defend the indefensible by saying that he has treated Democrats in the same manner that he has treated Republicans, specifically the way he treated the president of the United States' son."

The DOJ has come under heavy criticism for giving what many see as favorable treatment to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who this week pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses and admitted to illegally possessing a weapon after his 2018 purchase of a handgun. As part of that admission, he would enter a diversion program, and if he meets the conditions of the program, the gun charge would be removed from his record.

However, on Thursday, members of the House Ways and Means Committee released redacted transcripts of whistleblower testimony from two IRS employees who, after working on Hunter Biden's tax evasion case, reported misconduct and government abuse from the DOJ and FBI. Garland denied the whistleblowers' claims.

Comer's committee has been investigating alleged influence peddling schemes by Joe Biden and his family. They have presented evidence from an FBI whistleblower that an unclassified FD-1023 form contained allegations the president and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from an executive at Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Limited in exchange for influencing U.S. policy decisions. The committee also uncovered documents tracing money allegedly paid to Joe Biden and his family to several shell companies.

Comer said there is more to come.

"We have bank records that came in this week that we're going through that we think are going to show more [money wire transfers] from more countries," Comer said. "Remember, we just disclosed two countries thus far: China and Romania. There are still some more Chinese wires that we have yet to present to the American people.

"And there are a lot of wires, mysterious wires from Ukraine and Russia, that we're about to expose. So, this is just beginning for the Bidens. All the Department of Justice is doing is standing in our way."

Comer said that despite all the obstacles his committee has faced from the DOJ and all the negative media coverage surrounding the investigation, "we are still producing results every day that shows this family, the president of the United States' family, has received millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries all over the world, and they can't explain why. They can't explain what they did to produce that money."

