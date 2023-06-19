Whitaker to Newsmax: Comer Has 'Goods' on Alleged Biden Bribes

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., House Oversight Committee Chair, likely "has the goods" on President Joe Biden allegedly accepting as much as $30 million from foreign nationals when he was Vice President, former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Whitaker noted that Comer's alleged damning information is based on his ability to "track the money from … the people that sent it into the accounts."

"I would pay very close attention to what [Comer is] doing in the House Oversight Committee, because … if Joe Biden and his family received $30 million, and that's how they've paid for their lifestyle — since Joe Biden has been in public service for the last 40 plus years — I really think this is a big deal," Whitaker said, adding that "there is a very much a theme, that the Biden family has been corrupt for many years."

Whitaker said he thinks "live witnesses" will provide the most important testimony in the panel's investigation.

"They're going to be the folks that were around these transactions that were part of these …shell companies that were laundering the money through to the Biden family," he said.

Whitaker also said former President Donald Trump could pardon himself if there's a conviction against him for hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"All you have to do is read Article 2," Whitaker said, referring to a portion of the Constitution that addresses the scope of a president's powers. "I think it's pretty clear that the pardon power is absolute and it's vested in the president of the United States."

Whitaker added that he's also confident Trump will be the GOP candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

"I just don't think that you can get away with from the fact that it appears Donald Trump is going to be the winner of this once it's all said and done," he said.

