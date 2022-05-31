Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems Will Try to Follow Trudeau on Gun Control

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been "drifting further to the left" in recent years, and his call for legislation for a national freeze on buying or selling handguns and other strict gun control measures is proof of that.

Democrats in the United States who admire him will try to follow that example, Rep. James Comer said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I think if you listen to many Democrats on Capitol Hill, they have deep admiration for Justin Trudeau," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This type of far-left agenda is making its way into the mainstream of the Democratic Party, and this is something that I think every American needs to be aware of."

Democrats in Washington, he added, are advocating "another act on our freedom," in the same manner that the government was "forcing you to be vaccinated or wear a mask, or whether it's the government, forcing you to enact Green New Deal policies, or the government taking away your Second Amendment rights."

"These types of infringement on our freedom is something that I fear we're going to see more and more from the Democrats in Washington based on inspiration from people like Justin Trudeau around the world," he added.

Comer said he also thinks that after the school shootings in Uvalde, Texas, the Democrats will be going "hard and left."

"I think everyone agrees this is a tragedy, and you talk about the need for Congress to act," he said. "At the end of the day, you cannot legislate against evil, and that's what happened in Texas. You had an act of evil.

"When you look at what Democrats have done in the big cities around the United States with respect to gun control, all your big cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C., have enacted strict gun control. Yet in those cities, you have the highest rate of gun crime. Just look at the death this weekend by guns in those cities, in Chicago alone."

But in places like rural Kentucky, where "just about every other house has guns there to protect their families, you don't see that type of gun violence, because the prospective criminals know that these people are going to protect themselves and there's a very good chance that they could fire back," Comer said.

