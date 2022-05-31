×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james comer | justin trudeau | gun control

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems Will Try to Follow Trudeau on Gun Control

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Tuesday, 31 May 2022 12:22 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been "drifting further to the left" in recent years, and his call for legislation for a national freeze on buying or selling handguns and other strict gun control measures is proof of that.

Democrats in the United States who admire him will try to follow that example, Rep. James Comer said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I think if you listen to many Democrats on Capitol Hill, they have deep admiration for Justin Trudeau," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This type of far-left agenda is making its way into the mainstream of the Democratic Party, and this is something that I think every American needs to be aware of."

Democrats in Washington, he added, are advocating "another act on our freedom," in the same manner that the government was "forcing you to be vaccinated or wear a mask, or whether it's the government, forcing you to enact Green New Deal policies, or the government taking away your Second Amendment rights."

"These types of infringement on our freedom is something that I fear we're going to see more and more from the Democrats in Washington based on inspiration from people like Justin Trudeau around the world," he added.

Comer said he also thinks that after the school shootings in Uvalde, Texas, the Democrats will be going "hard and left."

"I think everyone agrees this is a tragedy, and you talk about the need for Congress to act," he said. "At the end of the day, you cannot legislate against evil, and that's what happened in Texas. You had an act of evil.

"When you look at what Democrats have done in the big cities around the United States with respect to gun control, all your big cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C., have enacted strict gun control. Yet in those cities, you have the highest rate of gun crime. Just look at the death this weekend by guns in those cities, in Chicago alone."

But in places like rural Kentucky, where "just about every other house has guns there to protect their families, you don't see that type of gun violence, because the prospective criminals know that these people are going to protect themselves and there's a very good chance that they could fire back," Comer said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be a model for Democrats looking to pass gun control laws in the United States, Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer said on Newsmax on Tuesday.
james comer, justin trudeau, gun control
431
2022-22-31
Tuesday, 31 May 2022 12:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved