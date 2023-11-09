×
Tags: james comer | joe biden | witnesses | oversight | biden family | subpoenaed | testify

Comer to Newsmax: Witnesses Can 'Set Record Straight'

Thursday, 09 November 2023 10:15 PM EST

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "pretty confident" that all of the Biden family members and business associates subpoenaed by his committee will come in and testify, saying "this is their chance to set the record straight."

Appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Comer said while it's their constitutional right to plead the fifth — a move guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to avoid self-incrimination — during depositions, doing so would spur more questions from Americans about their roles in the alleged Biden influence peddling scheme.

"I think the American people would have even more questions if these guys and the Biden family members come in and start pleading the fifth. Obviously, that's their constitutional right to do that," Comer told Bolling.

Over the past two days, Comer has issued subpoenas to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's brother James Biden, and four business associates of Hunter Biden.

"This investigation has been very high profile for the last seven or eight months," Comer said. "There have been a lot of serious allegations [leveled] at the Biden family and their associates, and now is their opportunity to come set the record straight.

"If we've misread their bank statements, if we've misinterpreted their emails, then this is an opportunity for them to set the record straight. So I'm pretty confident they'll come in and testify, and we're looking very forward to it," he said.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 09 November 2023 10:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

