Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Team 'Buried' Damaging Ukraine Intel

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that newly declassified documents confirm what Republicans have long alleged — that Joe Biden and his aides suppressed damaging intelligence in 2016 about his conduct in Ukraine and his family's business ties there.

The documents released earlier Tuesday by CIA Director John Ratcliffe reportedly showed that the then-vice president's office intervened to block the distribution of an intelligence memo from U.S. officials in Kyiv. The assessment described Ukrainian leaders' disappointment with Biden's lack of substantive engagement during a 2015 trip to Kyiv and their concern over his family's financial connections to Burisma Holdings, the energy company that was paying Hunter Biden about $1 million a year.

"This was a huge cover-up," Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "The cover-up may be worse than the crime. Thank goodness for John Ratcliffe. Thank goodness that he's finally put the truth out there so the American people can see."

Comer accused Biden's team, with help from elements of the intelligence community, of burying the memo to protect the vice president's image and pave the way for his 2020 presidential run.

"Not only is the Biden family corrupt," Comer said, "the government is corrupt."

Comer linked the revelations to the 2019 impeachment of President Donald Trump, who was accused of abusing his power by pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce investigations that could politically damage Biden while temporarily withholding U.S. aid.

"They impeached Donald Trump just for asking if this took place when he was president — and it did take place," Comer said. "There was nothing wrong with that phone call. He was doing what I want every president to do: try to root out waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the federal government."

Comer said the newly released documents vindicate the GOP's long-running investigations into what he called the "Biden family influence-peddling scheme."

"Shame on the CIA for covering this up," he said.

