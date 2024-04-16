Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Release the Hur Tapes

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chair of the House Oversight Committee told Newsmax on Tuesday he wants the tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur questioning President Joe Biden to be released.

Comer said he believes they may provide more insight on when Biden discovered the classified documents.

"I think the American people should see transparency," Comer told "American Agenda." "They should see the tapes of how Joe Biden answered these questions."

The Kentucky Congressman pointed out Democrats did not hesitate to release the depositions given to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks.

"Why won't the White House do the same in respect to Joe Biden's mishandling of documents?" Comer said.

Comer said his evidence has shown Biden discovered the classified documents many months before the public first learned about it.

"We believe these documents were discovered months before Mar-a-Lago was ever raided," Comer said, referring to the discovery of classified documents at Former President Donald Trump's residence.

Hunter Biden was also living in Biden's house when the documents were stored.

"A couple of these documents could've been sent in the form of an e-mail from the president's son … to some of the people who were sending him millions of dollars," Comer said. "There are a lot of questions unanswered."

The White House refusing to let the National Archives turn the tapes over amounts to obstruction, Comer said.

"Obstruction by the White House is an impeachable offense as well," Comer said.

