Comer to Newsmax: Bidens Backed Themselves 'Into a Corner'

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that the Bidens have "backed themselves into a corner" over their claims that the $240,000 from James Biden to his brother the president was a loan repayment.

It's hard to repay a loan when you "don't have any money in your checking account," Comer said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," adding that either way, James Biden paid Joe Biden with monies acquired from their influence peddling scheme.

"They can't produce any documents because there aren't any," Comer said about potential proof that James Biden was paying back a loan.

"But the point is still that Joe Biden, whether it was a loan or not, got paid back by influence peddling," Comer told Schmitt. "If you look at his brother's bank statements, as I have countless times, he didn't have any money in his checking account. The only money he got to write those two checks to Joe Biden was from influence peddling schemes."

Comer has documented $200,000 coming from the distressed Americore Health and another $40,000, "which was 10% of the 400,000 that Hunter Biden got from the text message, shaking down the Chinese operative."

"That is a fact. They cannot come up with anything to defend the fact that Joe Biden profited $240,000 from his family's influence peddling," Comer told Schmitt. "Now they've backed themselves into a corner, Rob, saying it was a loan because that's what it says on the memo line, loan repayment.

"It wasn't a loan, and it's just more evidence of the president not being truthful with the American people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com