Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'All Roads Lead to Lesley Wolf'

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday the deputy federal prosecutor subpoenaed by a different committee earlier in the day is believed to have shut down four different investigations into corruption allegations involving President Joe Biden.

Comer joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to talk about the prowess with which Assistant U.S. Attorney for Delaware Lesley Wolf halted four agencies in their pursuit of allegations of Biden family corruption.

"All roads lead to Lesley Wolf," Comer said.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, summoned Wolf to testify in front of his committee Dec. 7.

"We know the IRS was investigating the Bidens, that was halted and the road leads to Lesley Wolf," Comer said. "We know the FBI was investigating the Bidens and all roads lead to Lesley Wolf calling that off.

"We know other U.S. attorneys were looking into the Biden corruption and by all accounts, Lesley Wolf called that off. We know that the National Archives was looking into the Bidens' mishandling of classified documents, and they were told by someone in the Department of Justice to stand down, to not cooperate with the House Oversight Committee [and myself], and we believe that person was Lesley Wolf.

"So we know that at least four different agencies were looking into Biden corruption and in each instance, it appears Lesley Wolf was the single person in charge of telling the investigators to stand down."

