Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: 'What Is the Biden Business? Influence Peddling'

Democrats have attempted to obstruct oversight into President Joe Biden's ties to Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings by deflecting and whataboutism on Jared Kushner and former President Donald Trump, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax.

"Here's the big difference in Kushner and Hunter Biden: Kushner has legitimate businesses; I know what his businesses are," Comer, the chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "He was in business long before he ever married Donald Trump's daughter, much less long before Donald Trump became president. He has a real estate empire. We know what Donald Trump's businesses are. They're golf courses, they're real estate, they're hotels.

"What is the Biden business? Nothing. It's influence peddling, that's it.

"They don't have any assets. They don't manufacture anything. They don't sell anything. They don't have any employees. They received millions and millions of dollars for we don't know what.

"It looks like influence peddling. All we have are some questions: 'What did you do to receive this money?'

"So when they're trying to compare Kushner's businesses to Hunter Biden's business, that's a joke."

Comer denounced Democrats – like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who spread disinformation by calling Hunter Biden's laptop story "half fake" – for having "complained about me launching an investigation with my colleagues on the House Oversight Committee, but yet they encouraged every investigation of Donald Trump."

"Then, when I first announced the investigation in November, once it became apparent we won the midterm elections, they questioned the validity of the laptop," Comer continued. "Now everyone knows, thanks to the Twitter employees testifying last week in our committee, thanks to the forensic audit by CBS, there's no doubt that the laptop is authentic and that all that damaging information about Joe Biden exists, and it's factual.

"So now they want to spend it and go back to Trump and say, 'Well, are you going to investigate Trump?'

"They didn't want any more investigations, but they want to investigate Trump? And they're not comparing apples to apples here."

Comer noted another large difference between Kushner's foreign business dealings compared to Hunter Biden's: Kushner is fully vetted, while Hunter Biden is fully buried under the rug during the Biden administration.

"Jared Kushner sat down and was interviewed; he had several transcribed interviews on various different investigations," Comer reminded host Rob Schmitt. "Thus far, Hunter Biden has refused to sit down and answer any questions, and all we get are obstructions from this White House, from Hunter Biden's personal lawyers.

"So there's a big difference between Hunter Biden and Jared Kushner."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories: