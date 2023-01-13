Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Can't Be Trusted With Nation's Secrets

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden cannot be trusted with the nation's secrets, not just because classified documents from his time as Barack Obama's vice president have recently been found, but because the Biden family itself is compromised.

"I would have said that long before this document scandal, but no he can't be trusted," Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "His family is compromised.

Comer's committee had already begun an investigation of alleged influence peddling by the Biden family when the 118th Congress convened earlier this month.

The classified documents were found at two locations: In the closet of an office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington and in a garage at Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

The New York Post reported the University of Pennsylvania received $54.6 million in donations from China between 2014 to 2019, and $23.1 million in anonymous donations starting in 2016. The newspaper reported most of the anonymous donations came after the university announced in February 2017 it would create the Penn Biden Center. Biden's term as vice president ended in January 2017, and he used the office at the Penn Biden Center until shortly before beginning his presidential campaign in 2020.

The Post also reported Biden's son, Hunter, listed the Wilmington address where some documents were found as his home address. Hunter Biden allegedly pocketed millions from foreign business dealings in countries such as Ukraine and China.

"If you look at what's come out this week, in addition to the fact that he had classified documents in an unsecure location that he wasn't supposed to possess, is the fact that the Biden Center for Diplomacy was funded almost exclusively through anonymous donations from China.

"Now we knew this, and we were going to bring this out in our committee hearings, but I'm glad that it's come out so people can see the investigation of the Biden family influence peddling is justified."

Comer said there is a pattern of the Biden family receiving enormous sums of money from anonymous sources in China.

"That's a national security risk," Comer said. "… This is very concerning and that's why we have to move forward with this investigation, not just of the classified documents, but of the entire Biden family influence peddling scheme."

