Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden's Family Profited With 'Our Adversaries'

There is no question that the Biden family has profited over the years from President Joe Biden's influence in Washington as a senator, vice president, and then president, and that "they've done it with countries that are our adversaries," and the House Oversight Committee, if Republicans win control of the chamber, will investigate it all, Rep. James Comer told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We're talking about Russia, Ukraine, China, and potentially some countries in the Middle East," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You're going to see the Republicans hold very transparent hearings. We're not going to stack a committee [like] Democrats did on Jan. 6."

Instead, the bipartisan oversight committee will investigate the activities of Biden's son Hunter and his associates in a "fair and balanced" way, said Comer, pointing out that the committee contains many progressive members of Congress who will be allowed to counter many of the questions that will be posted.

"We're not going to be partisan, and we're going to hold this administration accountable," said Comer.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is starting to pick up reports on Hunter Biden and the investigation the Oversight Committee is doing, said Comer, adding that the Democrats realize the president's son is a problem, and it's not going away.

"We have evidence, emails, voice mails, damning evidence on Hunter Biden," said Comer.

Comer said that he also believes the mainstream media is starting to ramp up its reports because Democrats know Biden "cannot win in 2024."

"They realize that Joe Biden's policies are going to cost them dearly in the midterms," said Comer. "They are going to cost them the House majority, probably the Senate majority, and they want to change horses in 2024."

Biden continues to say he's the "only guy" that can win in the Democrat Party, but the national media is seeing the party's doubts as an opportunity to report on Hunter Biden, said Comer.

"Everyone in America can see that it's not just Hunter Biden," the congressman said. "It's Joe Biden's brother Jim, and it's the president. This is a crime family."

Biden, he added, can't motivate his base, and his party "feels there's a crisis now with many of their liberal policies under attack in the Supreme Court," and because there is a potential GOP majority in Congress.

"I think the mainstream media is going to help the Democrat Party find a new charismatic candidate for 2024," said Comer.

