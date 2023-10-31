Rep. Comer to Newsmax: We Will Get All 82K Pages of Biden's Emails

The National Archives disclosure that President Joe Biden sent or received up to 82,000 pages of private emails while he was vice president means the House Oversight Committee, which was able to obtain only 14 documents, will "end up getting" the remainder as well, Chair James Comer told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They blocked us, stonewalled us on on everything, but we always get what we subpoena," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "They turned over 14 so they have 81,986 more emails to go, just like everything with the bank records. There are many more accounts, many more shell companies ... whenever you start digging into the Bidens, you get a whole lot more than what you expect."

The National Archives disclosed late Monday that the emails were sent during all eight years of Biden’s vice presidency and included messages to or from three shadow email addresses: "robinware456@gmail.com," "JRBWare@gmail.com," and "Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov," according to the New York Post.

The news came after a joint filing with the Southeastern Legal Foundation, which sued the National Archives in August through a Freedom of Information Act request to determine how much Biden had discussed government affairs with his son Hunter and other people.​​

"Now we find out they have 82,000 emails where they're using pseudonyms," said Comer. "What were the Bidens trying to hide? I think we know the answer to that. But that's a question the National Archives should be should be asking themselves."

Meanwhile, the Oversight Committee will be explaining in the coming days, in more detail, how "the Bidens have been laundering money," Comer said.

"We talked about Hunter Biden laundering money but now that I've subpoenaed and have obtained Jim Biden's bank records, both his business and his personal bank records, I can say without hesitation he was involved in money laundering," said Comer, pointing to a $200,000 written by Jim Biden to his brother Joe to repay a loan.

"The way you launder money, one way, is to say it is in the form of a loan or a loan repayment," Comer said. "You don't have to show those loans on your taxes. So Joe Biden received $200,000 of money that was laundered through an influence-peddling scheme that his brother had with a healthcare company in Florida."

And, Comer said, it didn't matter whether the $200,000 the now-president got was a loan or not.

"The only way Jim Biden could have paid that $200,000 to Joe was through an influence-peddling scheme," said Comer. "That check proves that Joe Biden did benefit from his family's influence-peddling scheme. That was the purpose of the investigation all along."

The committee, though, is finding that there were more entities in which Joe Biden was involved, Comer added.

"We've gotten a whole trailer load of documents in over the weekend," he said. "You can't imagine how many different bank accounts this family had and how many different business names those bank accounts were under. We're finally now able to put all the pieces together for their money laundering scheme."

Comer added that there is also proof that Biden was not only "front and center" and knew what his family was doing, "but he benefited financially as well."

Comer Tuesday also spoke out about the escalation of the war in Israel and threats in the United States.

"Yeah, we have a weak president," he said, adding that the situation has led to "international unrest," including with Ukraine and Russia, as well as with Israel and Hamas and its links to Iran, and the tension between China and Taiwan.

"The reason we're investigating Joe Biden is we want to know if he's compromised because of the millions of dollars" he and his family received, said Comer. "You look at [Bob] Menendez with his foreign aid money."

Meanwhile, the days of giving Ukraine and other places a blank check "need to be over" but Congress must help support Israel, he said. "This is our No. 1 ally and of all the conflicts around the globe, the most crucial to America and the stability of our planet is making sure that Israel can defend itself."

