Rep. Comer to Newsmax: FBI Doc Alleges Biden as VP Profited From Ukraine Aid

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Newsmax, Tuesday, alleged there is evidence in an FBI document showing Joe Biden, in the last 18 months of his vice presidency, personally profited in his role of doling out foreign aid.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," Comer said the FBI document pertains to Ukraine.

"This [FBI] 1023 form I got to view yesterday, the oligarch who allegedly bribed Joe Biden when he was vice president said that he would make it almost impossible for anyone to find because they were gonna launder it through a series of banks and a series of shell companies," Comer said.

Those type of documents contain information from confidential sources to the FBI.

According to Comer, at the time of the foreign aid dealings, the then-vice president had no plans of becoming president,

"Hillary Clinton was more than likely going to be the president of the United States, so he was trying to make money, which I don't think it is a bad thing, but unfortunately for Joe Biden, he's not a very charismatic person and no one was going to buy a book from Joe Biden at his age," Comer said. "He'd been in politics all his life, so he wasn't in demand for corporate boards."

"So it appears he made the decision … he was going to profit off the last year and a half of his vice presidency," Comer charged.

Comer also described how the panel would seek to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress if he doesn't turn over the document under scrutiny.

"This is not a classified document," he explained. "[The FBI] have sat on this document for years and years and years. It's dated June of 2020, but it actually has footnotes that go back to 2017. So for seven years, the FBI sat on this document."

Comer refuted the notion the document couldn't be handed over because of an ongoing investigation.

"I think the House Oversight Committee's produced more information in four months, than the FBI has in seven years," he said, vowing: "We're going to do the work that the FBI should have done. And they just simply need to comply with our subpoena."

Both Comer and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., reviewed the allegations in the document on Monday.

Afterward, Comer reportedly told reporters the "FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody" of the committee. "And we will now initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday."

