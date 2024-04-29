Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden 'Compromised' by Qatar Scheme

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden has been "compromised" by yet another influence-peddling scheme, in this case involving Qatar.

Comer told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that it should be a "no-brainer" for Biden to label the oil rich nation as a state sponsor of terrorism. However, a new report about his brother Jim Biden's fundraising efforts with Qatari officials would explain why the president hasn't and likely won't.

"This is more evidence of influence peddling," Comer told Bolling. "When you look at some of the worst countries on the planet, it's hard to beat Qatar."

Politico reported Sunday that a former business partner of Jim Biden's testified in a Kentucky bankruptcy court that members of the Qatari government helped facilitate fundraising efforts for Jim Biden's healthcare ventures, including the troubled and now defunct hospital chain Americore.

"And what they were doing is trying to get money through Joe's connections in Qatar to save what was essentially a corrupt healthcare company that's currently under investigation for Medicaid fraud and other things," Comer said, referencing Americore.

"This same company employed several Biden family members and even contributed $200,000 to Joe Biden's personal bank account. So this is evidence of influence peddling," Comer added. "Qatar is a bad country that sponsors terrorism. Yet Joe Biden has refused to name Qatar as a sponsor of terrorism.

"This is what we believe the Biden family problem is they've been influence peddling and it has compromised Joe Biden," Comer told Bolling. "The money that Joe Biden received from China has compromised him, and he's put a China-first policy ahead of America-first policy. And you look at Qatar, it should be a no-brainer to label this country as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"Yet Joe Biden … is more than likely compromised."

