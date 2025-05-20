Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Who Was Running US Under Biden?

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday he wants to get to the bottom of who was running the country when Joe Biden was president.

Comer appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" after President Donald Trump raised questions about Biden using an autopen to sign executive orders.

"Who would put the document in there?" Comer said. "Who gave that staffer the authority? Was it Joe Biden or was it another staffer? We don't believe Joe Biden knew what was going on."

The congressman said much of the media dismissed their claims of Biden's cognitive decline but are now concluding that there was a cover-up in the White House.

"This investigation now has momentum — from all places, the left-wing media," Comer said. "And we're going to try to get to the bottom of this, because this is the biggest scandal in American history. Not only do you have a president whose family was on the take from our adversaries around the world, you also have a situation where some of those family members were possibly, and I would go even further and say, probably running the country."

Comer said the House Oversight Committee plans to subpoena members of Biden's staff who were operating the autopen.

"We don't believe that autopen was authorized by Joe Biden," Comer said. "We don't believe that using the autopen makes these executive orders and even these pardons legal. We're going to do this investigation. Hopefully it will benefit Trump in court as he tries to do what the American people want done. And that's drain the swamp."

