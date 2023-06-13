×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james comer | joe biden | bribes | investigation | bank records | fbi | recordings

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Closer to Directly Linking Joe Biden to Bribes

By    |   Tuesday, 13 June 2023 10:37 AM EDT

The House Oversight Committee is getting closer and closer to directly linking President Joe Biden to illegal activities, its chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that the problem Joe Biden has is that the House Oversight Committee is leading a credible investigation that is... following the money, and the money is leading awfully close to Joe Biden."

Comer stressed that "we've already identified nine Biden family members who received wires from foreign nationals. That is itself is breathtakingly hard to explain, but now we're getting closer and closer to Joe Biden. We are going to start bringing people in who know exactly what role Joe Biden played in his family's influence peddling."

The committee chair emphasized that the "reason we are investigating Joe Biden is that he is compromised... if Joe Biden is recorded by Ukrainian oligarchs for taking a bribe," then this could influence the controversy of whether the United States should send Kyiv hundreds of billion dollars more in aid for the war against Russia.

The Ukrainian executive who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden supposedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them, according to those who have seen the FBI document.

Comer pointed out that the problem is that the FBI never investigated this allegation, even though the oligarch told the FBI informant he had such recordings.

Comer said that his task is to continue following the money and said that the committee has more bank records related to the issue coming in this week and the congressmen will also hear the testimony of Devon Archer, a key Biden family business associate, who Comer said "knows a lot of what, if any role, Joe Biden would have played in this Ukrainian bribery scheme.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The House Oversight Committee is getting closer and closer to directly linking President Joe Biden to illegal activities, its chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.
james comer, joe biden, bribes, investigation, bank records, fbi, recordings, informant
343
2023-37-13
Tuesday, 13 June 2023 10:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved