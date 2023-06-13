Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Closer to Directly Linking Joe Biden to Bribes

The House Oversight Committee is getting closer and closer to directly linking President Joe Biden to illegal activities, its chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that the problem Joe Biden has is that the House Oversight Committee is leading a credible investigation that is... following the money, and the money is leading awfully close to Joe Biden."

Comer stressed that "we've already identified nine Biden family members who received wires from foreign nationals. That is itself is breathtakingly hard to explain, but now we're getting closer and closer to Joe Biden. We are going to start bringing people in who know exactly what role Joe Biden played in his family's influence peddling."

The committee chair emphasized that the "reason we are investigating Joe Biden is that he is compromised... if Joe Biden is recorded by Ukrainian oligarchs for taking a bribe," then this could influence the controversy of whether the United States should send Kyiv hundreds of billion dollars more in aid for the war against Russia.

The Ukrainian executive who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden supposedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them, according to those who have seen the FBI document.

Comer pointed out that the problem is that the FBI never investigated this allegation, even though the oligarch told the FBI informant he had such recordings.

Comer said that his task is to continue following the money and said that the committee has more bank records related to the issue coming in this week and the congressmen will also hear the testimony of Devon Archer, a key Biden family business associate, who Comer said "knows a lot of what, if any role, Joe Biden would have played in this Ukrainian bribery scheme.

