Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hopefully Biden's Autopen Staffers Will Lead to Higher Ups

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said on Newsmax he is hoping that the staffers who operated the autopen to sign former President Joe Biden's signature on executive orders in the waning days of his administration will lead to more senior level staffers who were running the country while Biden's health was failing.

"We're starting at the bottom," Comer said Wednesday on "Wake Up America." "These employees that we're bringing in, the four employees, are the ones that we believe actually operated the autopen. We're starting with them. We're going to find out who gave them the authority to stick executive orders and pardons in the autopen and press the power button and sign Joe Biden's signature. We believe this will lead to the higher up people … that have been mentioned as people who were actually running the country while Joe Biden was in his mental decline. So, we're going to try to get the truth to the American people.

"At the end of the day, this is very important because so much of what was done at the end of the Biden administration was done by executive order using that autopen," he said. "We don't believe that would be valid and that's important because Donald Trump's in court for a lot of things that he campaigned on, a lot of draining-the-swamp type issues, and they're being held up because of these executive orders that were authorized, perhaps, by unnamed bureaucrats and signed with an autopen."

Asked if Congress should create a panel to remove a future president, like Biden, whose health declines while in office, Comer said the federal government needs "all the checks and balances we can have."

"The first thought that comes to mind with that is Congress is so partisan and so political now that I could see, especially when the Democrats are in control of Congress, trying to do the 25th Amendment every other day, especially to a president like Donald Trump," he said. "But we have to have checks and balances. Certainly, history will show that the Biden administration did not comply with their constitutional duties. The evidence that's come out in the last couple of weeks with the book [from CNN journalist Jake Tapper] and all the other tell-all interviews with the Biden staff is Joe Biden was essentially a mental invalid and was not making the decisions to run the country."

"We're going to find out on the Oversight Committee, hopefully, who that person or those people were who were making the decisions," Comer said. "One reason you study history is to try to not repeat the mistakes of the past. We're going to try to fix the problem where it never happens again and, hopefully, maybe we can kick some of these executive orders out that are giving President Trump so many fits in court right now."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com