Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Trump More Transparent Than Past 6 Admins

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said on Newsmax, Wednesday, that former investigations into Jeffrey Epstein spanned decades without accountability, but credited President Donald Trump for being more transparent than the last six presidential administrations.

Rep. Comer, R-Ky., said that President Donald Trump has provided a level of transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case that he believes has been absent from the past 30 years of federal handling.

In an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Comer said the committee has been working in a bipartisan way to meet with victims and review files related to Epstein.

"We met privately yesterday on the oversight committee in a bipartisan manner with Republicans and Democrats, with six victims and their attorneys," Comer said.

"What became apparent is [that] this has been ongoing for 30 years. This dates back to six presidential administrations. Many of these women claim they've given interviews and depositions to FBI leaders and people in the Department of Justice. But time and time again, no one was ever prosecuted."

Comer noted that the victims continue to seek accountability and transparency.

On Wednesday, Marina Lacerda, 37, who gave crucial evidence leading to federal charges against Epstein for sex trafficking minors in 2019, publicly called on lawmakers to release records to support Epstein's victims. Identified as "Minor-Victim 1" in the indictment, she provided information that helped put the sex offender behind bars, according to sources.

Comer also emphasized that Trump has not been implicated in the allegations surrounding Epstein.

"One thing that continues to be a recurring theme is that Donald Trump's name was never mentioned in any of this," Comer said. "What Donald Trump has done is he's disclosed the Epstein files. He's already turned over 34,000 files to the oversight committee. We published them online last night. We expect to get more documents in over the next few weeks."

Comer said the committee's next step is to "try to hold some of these people accountable and figure out in the government who failed these victims of human trafficking by not prosecuting their perpetrators."

When asked whether transparency will finally lead to Department of Justice action, Comer responded: "That's my biggest takeaway thus far from meeting with the victims and from reviewing the documents from the Epstein files: These women have been pleading for help for decades, and our government has failed them. And you wonder how many other people were failed by our government."

He added: "I applaud President Trump for being the first president in the last six administrations to actually disclose Epstein documents."

Comer also said Trump ordered former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to turn over Epstein files to Congress.

"There are tens of thousands of pages. We've already gotten 34,000 pages," Comer said. "We're uploading them all. We're reviewing them to make sure that none of the victims' names are disclosed ... I think Donald Trump has done everything right here. He's trying to be transparent. And we're working with him on the oversight committee."

