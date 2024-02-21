Rep. Comer to Newsmax: James Biden 'Least Believable'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden, did not present himself as a credible witness while testifying earlier in the day as part of the House's impeachment inquiry.

"Of all the people that I've watched be interviewed, I can say with confidence he was the least believable of them all," Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "He's 75 years old, and his brother is his best friend, and he's never once in his entire life discussed business with his brother. That's a little hard to believe."

James Biden was deposed for hours behind closed doors in front of the Oversight Committee to discuss whether the president was involved in any business dealings done by him or Hunter Biden, the president's son. In his opening statement, James Biden reportedly said his brother "never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest" in his business ventures over the past 50 years.

Comer said it also was hard to believe James Biden said he didn't know CEFC Energy, a company he and Hunter Biden were dealing with, had anything to do with China or of its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

"No one would believe that," Comer said. "That's ridiculous. ... He said it was a privately owned company, but he didn't know who the owners were. We asked what exactly did both Jim and Hunter do to earn the millions of dollars that they earned from CEFC, and he said that they were always out scouting around trying to find them investments. And then, the next obvious question: 'Did you find him any investments?' No.

"There was no concern that he took millions of dollars from the Chinese Communist Party supposedly to help him find investments but then they never found any investments. There was no concern that they would try to get their money back or anything else."

James Biden also testified about a $200,000 check marked as a loan repayment in March 2018 he wrote from his personal account to his brother the day the same amount was deposited into his account from Americore Health, a fledgling hospital operator that was seeking help. Politico reported Sunday that James Biden used his brother's name and clout while working with Americore, which ultimately went bankrupt.

The White House has stonewalled Republican efforts to obtain documents regarding the loan. Comer said James Biden was asked if he had anything to show that his brother gave him the money as a loan, and James Biden testified the money was paid to him through a lawyer-trust account.

"Obviously, there [was] no loan," Comer said. "There's a trust account in a law firm that created a lot of the shell companies that Hunter has. They did all the LLCs that Jim Biden had, and they did the president's LLC, Shamrock. This law firm has lots of different LLCs and corporate accounts. Did the money that came from the law firm, did it come from a corporate account or did it come from Joe Biden?

"That shouldn't be hard to prove. One thing that that is indisputable is the money that Jim paid Joe came from an influence-peddling scheme. It came from Americore Health, which was a company he defrauded; that's in the bankruptcy documentation, that was in the Politico article. There's no question Jim Biden defrauded Americore Health. ... It's just amazing to see the lack of any type of shame by the president's brother or any type of concern from the Democrats asking the questions."

