Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Jack Smith Couldn't Answer Basic Questions

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, told Newsmax on Thursday that Jack Smith's indictments of President Donald Trump when he was special counsel were a "political stunt that failed badly."

Comer appeared on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" after Smith testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigations of the president.

"As someone who's watched thousands of congressional testimonies in my life, I've never seen a more important witness who was less prepared to answer basic questions than Jack Smith was today," Comer said.

"America got to see what we talk about as conservatives when we complain about the Biden Department of Justice being weaponized," Comer added.

"There was no basis for what Jack Smith did to Donald Trump or to Republican members of Congress," he continued. "This was a political stunt that failed badly, and I'm glad the American people got to see it up close and personal today."

Comer said Smith's evidence would never hold up in court.

"It was a political ploy where Democrat operatives like Jack Smith colluded with the left-wing media," Comer said. "We always knew it was preposterous. It was so good today that the American people got to see up close and personal."

He added that "it was a bad day for Jack Smith, a great day for Republicans on the Judiciary Committee."

"This was never a serious judicial matter. This wasn't about justice," Comer said.

"This was about politics. This was a dirty political trick."

"And that's what the Democrats are known for in this town. That's what the Biden administration legacy will be," he said.

"That's what [former U.S. Attorney General] Merrick Garland's legacy will be. And that's what Jack Smith's legacy is.

"And again, he did very poorly today because he had nothing to work with," Comer continued. "The truth was not on his side."

