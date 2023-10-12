×
Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Impossible' That Iran Didn't Know Hamas' Plans

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 08:50 PM EDT

It is "impossible" that Iran did not know that Hamas was planning to carry out a massive terrorist attack on Israel, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Numerous intelligence sources have told the media that Iran did not know about the attack beforehand.

"That's impossible that Iran didn't know anything. But look, we know that anyone that knows anything about foreign policy knows that. What's sad is this media will report anything that the Biden administration sends it," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Whoever writes the press releases for the Biden administration is controlling the narrative with respect to the mainstream media."

Comer then raised examples of this, including alleged Biden family corruption, the Iran deal, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and more.

"The media used to play a role like the House Oversight Committee in providing oversight and providing truthful fact-checkers. Now, they're part of the problem. They are part of the disinformation campaign by the Biden administration, and I hope that the American people are seeing through this," Comer said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

It is "impossible" that Iran did not know that Hamas was planning to carry out a massive terrorist attack on Israel, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Thursday.
