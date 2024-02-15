Comer to Newsmax: Do Biden Docs Reveal Source of Millions?

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that top of mind for him when special counsel Robert Hur testifies next month is whether any of the documents that President Joe Biden illegally stashed at home provide a link to the "millions of dollars" that ended up in his bank accounts.

Comer joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" to react to the reports that Hur will sit for a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on March 12.

One line of questioning by Republicans will be Hur's take on just how bad Biden's cognitive abilities were to compel Hur not to charge him, but not Comer.

"I'm gonna ask him questions about the documents, you know, that's my concern," Comer told Bolling. "Deep in the report you see that there were countries that were included in the document that the president mishandled. Two of those countries were Ukraine and China.

"As you know, in our investigation, we found millions and millions of dollars mysteriously flowed from those countries into the Biden bank accounts," Comer added. "We wanna know if those documents played any role in the mysterious deposits the Bidens have gotten from those two adversarial nations."

