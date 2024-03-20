Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems Wrongly Fixate on Russia in Impeach Probe

Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, was the Democrats’ only witness Wednesday in a House public hearing over the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and said the whole investigation was a hoax created by Russia and Russian agents.

But Rep. James, Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability that held the hearing, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats are so transfixed with Russia, they are unable to see the facts of the case.

“He added nothing to the hearing,” Comer told “Rob Schmitt Tonight” about Parnas, who was indicted on fraud and campaign finance crimes and sentenced to 20 months in prison in 2022. “The hearing was about Joe Biden. It was about Joe Biden's involvement in his family's influence-peddling schemes, and all [Parnas] wanted to talk about was Rudy Giuliani.

“They mentioned ‘Russian hoax’ 100 times in that hearing, but the only two things that came out of this hearing pertaining to Russia that was factual was the fact that their witness Parnas took money from Russia and that Hunter Biden took money from Russia after a dinner engagement with the Russian oligarch and Joe Biden.”

Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, former business associates of Biden’s son Hunter Biden, testified that the president, during his time as vice president and after he left office, was involved with his son’s business dealings and involved with his family’s attempts to sell their access to him.

Bobulinski testified that Joe Biden met with him “multiple times.” Galanis also testified that Hunter Biden called his father during a meeting with Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov. The committee has alleged that Baturina, Russia’s richest woman, wired $3.5 million to an entity of Rosemont Seneca, a now-defunct investment firm created by Hunter Biden and Devon Archer.

In the spring of 2014, the committee claims Baturina joined Hunter Biden and Devon Archer to share a meal with Joe Biden at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

Galanis also testified he was present for a call between Hunter Biden and his father about a board seat on a Chinese company. He said it “would be misleading to the point of an untruth” for Joe Biden to say he never met with any of his son’s business associates.

Hunter Biden, who testified behind closed doors last month, refused an invitation to testify publicly Wednesday, but Comer said he didn’t subpoena Hunter Biden because “I wanted the American people to see that he was not telling the truth when he said he wanted to come testify publicly.”

“We have time to bring Hunter Biden back with a subpoena, but the media attacked me for not having a public hearing with Hunter Biden, for not providing a venue for a public hearing,” Comer said. “I wanted to do that because I knew he didn't want to come there because he can't validate what he said under oath."

Comer said he will talk Thursday with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the Judiciary Committee, which along with the Ways and Means Committee is also part of the inquiry, about whether they will subpoena Hunter Biden to testify publicly.

