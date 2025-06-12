Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Sanctuary Governors Could Face Trump DOJ

Democrat governors who continue to refuse to work with the Trump administration to deport criminal immigrants could face legal action, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax before Thursday's testimony to his committee from Democrat Govs. Kathy Hochul of New York, JB Pritzker of Illinois, and Tim Walz of Minnesota.

"If they continue to defy federal law, then I'm sure they're going to face the consequences of a Trump Department of Justice," Comer told "Wake Up America."

He said Republicans on the committee want to hear whether the governors will cooperate with border czar Tom Homan and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as well as President Donald Trump's directive on deportation.

"These three governors have been on record numerous times stating that they are a sanctuary state and that they have no intention of working with this government and Tom Homan to deport the most criminal illegals who have crossed over into our country during the Biden-Harris administration," said Comer. "This is going to be a very important hearing. They're going to have an opportunity under oath to say publicly what their position is."

The congressman added that there are numerous instances in all three states where efforts by ICE have been obstructed.

"This is a movement that's taking place throughout a lot of blue cities and blue states," Comer said. He added that there will be protests spreading across the country, and the committee wants to hear if that is something the Democrat governors encourage, "or are they going to start complying with federal law?"

Complying, he said, is "not optional."

"We're going to have a long hearing today," said Comer. "Hopefully, at the end of the day, we'll come to a consensus and an agreement that these governors will start working with the Trump administration to deport the criminal illegals and try to get a handle on runaway crime in these blue cities and blue states."

Meanwhile, demonstrations are expected in several cities for "No Kings Day" protests against Trump on Saturday, the same day of the military parade in Washington, D.C., and Comer said there are concerns for law enforcement in the sanctuary cities.

"Well, you've got Gov. Walz, who compared ICE to gestapo agents," he said. "That is an unthinkable statement to make by a governor and someone who had a shot at being vice president of the United States."

The Border Patrol and ICE are trying to keep Americans safe after four years under former President Joe Biden, Comer said.

"When Joe Biden was president, the border was wide open," said Comer. "Bad people were crossing that border every day. Fentanyl was crossing the border. You were having instances of human trafficking across the border. Now, the border is secure under Donald Trump. That was step one."

But, he added, "These three governors have been openly and proudly defiant of the Trump administration's effort to make our cities and states safer. We're going to see if they'll say that publicly. And if not, we're going to have a very heated conversation today, and hopefully, the Trump Justice Department will take action if these governors continue to be defiant."

Meanwhile, the committee next week will hear testimony concerning the Biden White House and allegations that his health and mental decline were being covered up.

"Hopefully, they're not going to plead executive privilege," he said. "This is serious. You're supposed to be transparent about the health of the president of the United States. The question here is, did the president know who was using his signature in the autopen?"

And if it wasn't Biden signing executive orders and pardons, they could "probably be deemed null and void in a court of law," said Comer.

