Rep. Comer to Newsmax: GOP-Led House Will Focus on Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden will be a focus of the House Oversight Committee when the House is once again under a conservative majority, Rep. James Comer said on Newsmax Monday, predicting a win this fall despite the media's attacks over the leaked Supreme Court draft document on the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling and other issues.

"The media isn't indicative of the attitude of the American people," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The American people are very frustrated with Joe Biden's policies. They're frustrated with inflation and the lack of border security. I think this will play right into the hands of Republicans this fall."

And when Republicans win the majority, "Hunter Biden is going to be a primary focus of the House Oversight Committee. We all know that Hunter Biden is a shady business guy who sold access to his father for at least a decade … Joe Biden could be implicated in some of the wrongdoings with Hunter Biden. If that's so then not only is Hunter Biden a national security threat. But Joe Biden may be compromised."

Calling a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden is also on the table, but Comer said he thinks the House Oversight and Judiciary committees can "make a big dent" in the investigation into the president's son.

"We have made a lot of progress in the last few months, piecing together not only the proof that Hunter Biden was selling access to then-Vice President Joe Biden, but now proof that Joe Biden was not being truthful and that he was very close with at least one of Hunter Biden's business associates. Eric Schwerin," said Comer. "That individual not only visited the White House 27 times when Biden was vice president but also had access to Joe Biden's mail and his personal checkbook."

Meanwhile, the SCOTUS leak is a "huge deal" and the liberal media's assertions that the person who gave the draft document to Politico is a hero are "completely not true," said Comer.

"This was a violation of the law," he said. "United States Title 18 says that any theft of court documents is a crime and also it's a crime to try to intimidate jurors, and that's what happened with this leak," said Comer.

"This is clearly an intent to intimidate the Supreme Court justices," he added. "This is clearly an attempt to try to rally the liberal base to try to intimidate the justices to delay or to alter their decision or even to try to motivate the Democrat base to turn out in the fall. Every poll has shown that the Democrat base is not motivated by Joe Biden's lack of a successful agenda."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here