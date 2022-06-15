Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Lawyer's $2M Loan to Hunter Biden Raising Concerns

Questions are growing about the involvement of a Hollywood attorney working with Hunter Biden, including a loan of $2 million to help him "get out of his federal investigation on tax fraud," Rep. James Comer, a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"This shows how serious that investigation is — that he needs $2 million to get out of it," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," where he discussed a letter he has sent to the attorney, Kevin Morris, asking questions on behalf of the committee.

"He has been a major donor to Joe Biden," Comer said of Morris. "He also donated over $50,000 to a PAC supporting Joe Biden's presidential election. So the question we have for Kevin Morris is, What kind of deal do you have with Hunter Biden? Is this a loan? Is this a gift? If so, then that significantly validates ethics laws for the president's immediate family, because you can't take a gift of over $450 … is this some type of in-kind donation to the Biden campaign?"

Or, said Comer, "Is Kevin Morris just doing this to try to help Joe Biden get reelected? If so, then that's a major federal campaign finance violation. We just want information on what the terms are of this agreement."

"Your sudden patronage of the President’s son, enormous financial contributions to President Biden, and the outsized role you are taking in defending against both congressional and criminal investigations raise serious concerns about whether you are providing in-kind contributions to President Biden’s re-election efforts,” Comer wrote in the letter to Morris, reports The Hill.

The letter was written about a report in The New York Times in March that said, quoting sources familiar with the subject, that Morris had sent $2 million to Hunter Biden in March to help him pay back taxes that were subject to a federal investigation and to help him support his family.

Comer also said in the letter that Morris had organized attorneys and investigators to find out how the press initially got Hunter Biden's laptop.

Comer told Newsmax that the Oversight Committee will likely subpoena the president's son if Republicans regain control of the House in the November elections, but warned that the Biden administration and "probably the Department of Justice" will do all they can to keep him from coming before Congress.

"This is is very serious," Comer said. "Hunter Biden is not only walking, talking ethics violation, but he's a national security threat … he profited from bad guys in Russia, bad guys in Ukraine, bad guys in China, but what we have here is proof that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden are connected. Their bank accounts were co-mingled. Hunter Biden specifically invoked his father's name."

Comer also on Wednesday discussed President Biden's letters to the nation's oil company CEOs threatening to use emergency powers if they don't increase the output at their refineries.

In the letter, Biden wrote that "there is no question that Vladimir Putin is principally responsible for the intense financial pain the American people and their families are bearing, but amid a war that has raised gasoline prices more than $1.70 per gallon, historically high refinery profit margins are worsening that pain," reports Fox Business.

However, Comer said Democrats a few months ago asked the oil CEOs, in front of the oversight committee, if they would pledge to cut production.

"Now here we are today, a few months later, and gas prices have doubled, and there's no end in sight," said Comer. "[Biden] has already declared war on the American energy companies. Now he's asking for their advice. What do we do? What do we do? Because his poll numbers are tanking?"

Democrats, Comer said, appear to be heading for a "miserable midterm election with hopefully, a Republican takeover" but Biden is "trying to get advice from the energy companies who he declared war on and who the Democrats have publicly humiliated and publicly attacked in front of a congressional oversight committee."

