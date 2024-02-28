×
Tags: james comer | hunter biden | joe biden | house | testimony | deposition | impeachment

Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden 'Played the Drug Card a Lot'

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 08:49 PM EST

Following Hunter Biden's closed-door testimony Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer told Newsmax the investigation into the Bidens will persist until the Americans get answers to the truth: What business were the Bidens in that amassed them nearly $30 million?

Rebuking his Democrat colleagues who denounced the investigation as a nothing burger, Comer insisted on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," that the investigation is "not going to be over until the American people get the truth."

"He played the drug card a lot," Comer said, refusing to go into full detail of Hunter Biden's testimony earlier Wednesday, citing rules of the deposition before the official transcript is released soon.

Comer, who in his chairmanship has amassed an archive of evidence pointing to pay-for-play schemes, added: "We've been pulling the truth out like pulling teeth. We fought the DOJ. We fought the IRS. We fought the Biden legal team. We fought the White House."

"We're going to continue fighting," Comer maintained, "getting the truth to the American people. And I want the American people to see — I want them to see Hunter Biden and other associates — and see who they believe. Because it doesn't add up.

"At the end of the day, the Bidens still have taken in nearly $30 million from our adversaries around the world. And we still don't know what they did! We still don't know what business they were in.

"We still don't know what products or services they provided to get the $30 million from our enemies around the world. And that's what the American people want to know and that's what this investigation is all about."

Following the hearing, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who was present during Hunter's testimony, told NBC News that there was no link to an influence-peddling scheme between Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden. And that it was, in fact, Republicans, not Democrats, who were afraid of Hunter testifying in public. And that attempts were made to prevent that from happening.

Connolly went on to add, "Go on, and have a public hearing. We welcome it."

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer told Newsmax that the investigation into the Bidens will persist until the Americans get answers to the truth: What business were the Bidens in that amassed them nearly $30 million?
