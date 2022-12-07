Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden's Bank Records Will Implicate President

Rep. James Comer, who will head the House Oversight Committee as it conducts its investigation of Hunter Biden, said Wednesday on Newsmax that the probe will include a subpoena of bank records that will show how President Joe Biden allegedly benefited financially from his son's business activities.

Further, the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that lawmakers have already sent letters out to three Twitter executives who were mentioned in Elon Musk's document dump last week that showed the push by the Biden campaign and Democratic National Committee to cover up news stories concerning the younger Biden's laptop.

The bank records, Comer said, are not only the suspicious activity reports lawmakers have been trying to obtain, but also "specific areas where we believe Hunter Biden was paying for daily living expenses for Joe Biden" that included "significant amounts of money."

"We have a pretty clear focus where we're going with these bank records," said Comer. "That's what we're going to do on day one."

Meanwhile, the Twitter files, detailed in a thread by journalist Matt Taibbi last Friday, have already shifted the investigation, said Comer, as they detailed "more lies by Joe Biden."

"Go back to the debate, when he squarely denied that laptop was Hunter Biden's," said Comer. "He continued to lie by having his campaign and the Democratic National Committee demand to social media companies, both Twitter and Facebook, that this was Russia disinformation."

The laptop, Comer added, proves "even more lies" by the president, "especially when it comes to not just his knowledge of what his family's shady business dealings were, but his involvement in them."

Comer said the most concerning thing to him, on the laptop, was evidence of the Bidens' connection with the Chinese Communist Party "to try to get China's foot in the door on the American energy industry. That's something that should concern all Americans."

Comer on Wednesday also denied claims that the hearings are being done out of revenge, and said the proceedings will be "fact-based. "

"Every direction we will go is based on evidence," he said.

