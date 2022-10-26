Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter's 'Compromised' the White House

Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer said during his Newsmax appearance that he and his Republican associates believe Hunter Biden has "compromised" the White House.

Speaking with "The Chris Salcedo Show" Wednesday on Hunter's associate with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, Comer said, "when you look at China's spy-ring, they go into compromised family members. They don't always go at the top. They go at the second level of family members. That's where they try to infiltrate."

"Hunter Biden is in business with Joe Biden whether Joe Biden wants to admit it or not. This is where China tries to infiltrate."

On Wednesday, Comer sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray detailing that Hunter Biden's associate JiaQi "Jackie" Bao, who holds ties to the Chinese Communist Party and who worked with Hunter to purchase "liquified natural gas reserves in the United States to sell to China," as well as urging "Hunter to encourage Joe Biden to run for president ... would jeopardize U.S. national security," due to "the interconnected nature of the Biden family's finances and business dealings."

"So you look at all the laws that Hunter Biden broke," Comer continued, "and now it comes out that his assistant [Bao], who put together the PowerPoint, who was trying to sell natural gas to China, she put this [map of United States liquid natural gas targets] in Chinese. Obviously, Hunter Biden's not smart enough to put this in Chinese."

Bao "is very involved with the Chinese Communist Party. This is a problem. This is why we're investigating Hunter Biden. We know that he's a national security threat, and we think that he's compromised this White House and Joe Biden."

The congressman adds that if Republicans win a majority, they will investigate Hunter Biden using "subpoena power."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!