Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Huge Problem' If FBI Covering for Biden Over Hunter

If the FBI hasn't moved toward charging Hunter Biden because his actions directly implicate his father, President Joe Biden, "then we've got a huge problem here on our hands," Rep. James Comer told Newsmax Tuesday.

"The question is, where has the FBI been all along on the Hunter Biden situation?" said the Kentucky Republican on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Is it because it implicates Joe Biden? That is one of the biggest problems that our country can imagine right now."

His comments come after Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware, saying the FBI has records that detail potential criminal activity by the president's family in its foreign business deals.

This includes evidence concerning Hunter and his business and financial relationship with the Ukraine energy company Burisma, and that the president was not only aware of his business arrangements but may have been involved in some of them.

"Grassley's exactly right in asking the FBI for their information because the question that those of us who have been on top of this Hunter Biden investigation for months now have is, Where's the FBI?" said Comer, adding that the president's son "is a national security risk."

"We all know he's a shady business character," he added. "The problem is he's probably influenced his father in several important decisions, so he's compromised this White House."

The news also shows there is a double standard where the FBI is concerned and how it treated former President Donald Trump compared to Biden, said Comer, who believes if it is determined that Biden was involved in his son's business dealings, that would be grounds for impeachment.

"So much of what they investigated Trump on was based on the Steele dossier, which we now know was complete fiction," said Comer. "Now here we have credible information, not just from one or two whistleblowers. We have emails. We have text messages. We have audio tapes, and I know the FBI has things that I've been requesting."

Any impeachment proceedings, though, would not take place immediately.

"We need to focus on policy in the beginning [so] it's going to take a few months," said Comer. "We're going to have to depose people. We're going to have to get information, and then we're going to have to dig through [it]... I think that we can provide the facts and then the conference can go from there. But it's not looking good for the Biden administration right now when it comes to oversight."

The congressman added that he hopes a GOP-led House will have its Oversight Committee investigate the president's son, not a special counsel, which he said takes too long to make determinations and take action.

"I think we can move fast," he said. "All we need are those bank records and the bank violations, then I think we can move at a rapid speed faster than any committee that's in charge of investigations has moved in the past because we've done so much preliminary work now. So I'm opposed to a special counsel. But I know a lot of my colleagues in the House support one."

Meanwhile, Comer said that if Republicans take the House, he would call to terminate the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 incidents at the Capitol, as he believes it's time to move on, even though the violent protests were "a bad deal."

"We've got to focus on all the crises that the Biden administration created, and we have to hold people accountable," said Comer. "We have to fix the policies that are broken because of Joe Biden."

