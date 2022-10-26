Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Charges May Protect Him From Congress

Federal charges against President Joe Biden's son Hunter of tax violations and lying on a gun application form are "just a drop in the bucket" of what he could be charged with, but could be enough for a judge to stop a GOP-led House Oversight Committee from issuing a subpoena for his testimony next year, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax.

"My concern is if he gets indicted for lying on the gun application and for tax evasion, then that essentially protects him from congressional oversight,"Comer told Wednesday's "National Report." "He's going to get a subpoena in a Republican majority from the House Oversight Committee. I don't think that's any secret."

However, Comer said, when Hunter does not show up for his subpoena, the committee will take the matter to court and hold him in contempt of Congress, but the judge will probably say that, being under federal investigation and indictment, he will not be required to go in front of the committee.

"That's disappointing because the Oversight Committee is the committee that's going to get to the bottom of all the wrongdoing of all the influence-peddling, not just from Hunter Biden but the entire Biden crime family, so we need to have Hunter Biden in front of a congressional committee," Comer said. "This indictment for these petty charges, that's not going to cut it."

His comments come after The Washington Post reported earlier this month the Department of Justice, according to sources, has enough evidence to charge Hunter with the lower charges.

However, The Daily Wire reported last week a watchdog group calling itself Marco Polo has documented 459 violations of state and federal offenses after examining the Biden laptop records over the past year.

Comer told Newsmax that not only could Hunter be indicted from the information already floating around from his laptop, but there are suspicious activity reports from his banking transactions that show alleged illegal actions.

"I am finally in possession of two of the 150 suspicious activity reports, and I can confirm that there are at least a dozen charges that the FBI could today indict him in front of a grand jury," Comer said. "Why they have not, that is a big question that [Ohio GOP Rep.] Jim Jordan and I are going to try to get to the bottom of."

Comer also spoke about the decision of House progressives to retract a letter to President Biden calling for a more diplomatic approach to the war in Ukraine, and said their action came because the Democratic Party in Washington "is in disarray."

"You've got two schools of thought from the Democrat conference now, with respect to Joe Biden's policy in Ukraine," Comer aid. "Both schools are critical of Joe Biden's leadership. I mean, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that Joe Biden is weak on the international stage, and this has put us in a compromised position."

However, Comer said it is "unfortunate" American tax dollars are being sent to Ukraine with "no accounting, no transparency, and no end game in sight," so he's glad the House progressives called out Biden.

But, he continued, he is "not surprised" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "got him on the phone and made him stick that letter in the shredder" and "retracted it the next day."

"Pelosi rules this conference with an iron fist," Comer concluded. "That's why the first vote that I'm going to cast in January will be to fire Nancy Pelosi as the speaker of the House."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!